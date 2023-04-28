Previously Unseen Home Videos Show Meghan Markle Was A 'Royal' Long Before She Met Prince Harry

Before Meghan Markle joined the royal family, she didn't have a depth of knowledge about the ins and outs of royal protocol, and as an American, that makes complete sense. Meghan said she never even Googled Prince Harry prior to meeting him. When the former "Suits" star first met the queen, it was in private. But it was clearly much more than meeting her future grandmother-in-law. Meghan didn't realize that even behind closed doors, you have to curtsy and bow to the monarch.

She recounted the embarrassing moment in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," assuming it was a joke when Harry asked her if she knew how to curtsy. As unexpected as some of the royal protocols may have been for Meghan when it came to her wedding, she seemed to fit right in. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex definitely looked the part as they rode in a royal carriage and waved at the crowds of fans lining the procession route in Windsor after their wedding.

And, for the big event, Meghan wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, borrowed with the blessing of Queen Elizabeth II — what's more royal than that? But her wedding day was not the first time Meghan wore a tiara, though the one she donned beforehand was certainly not made of diamonds. According to Express, the duchess's family released home footage of Meghan being crowned high school homecoming queen, complete with tiara, signaling she was always destined to be a royal.