Bubble Gloss Nails Are The Perfect Minimalist Mix Between The Jelly And Supermodel Nail Trends

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Supermodel nails were your jam in the '90s, and you were stoked when the trend came back into fashion. You couldn't wait to make your appointment with your favorite nail tech to get your next set of acrylics. However, that flattering, clean look has outstayed its welcome on your fingers at this point. It's time to try something a little different.

Bubble gloss is trending heavily, and it could be right up your alley. Essentially, this new trend takes the super clean and fresh look of the supermodel style and gives it a more toned-down spin. With this trend, you focus more on the beauty of your real nails but add a pearlescent shine that captures every ray of light coming from the sun.

Get inspired for your next manicure by checking out several different bubble gloss nail iterations, from basic to those with a little something extra. And the good news is you don't necessarily need to schedule an appointment for this look, either. You can create your own bubble gloss style at home with the right polish.