Days Star Victoria Grace's Daytime Emmy Nomination Rescinded Due To Rules Snafu
Victoria Grace has won over "Days of Our Lives" viewers in the role of Wendy Shin. Fans were first introduced to the character when she appeared on the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" in 2022. Wendy was revealed to be the younger sister of Gabi Hernandez's then-boyfriend Li Shin. Li had become a major player as he was charged with leading the board of directors for DiMera Enterprises. Viewers soon learned that Li and Wendy were much different. Wendy brought a youthful, energetic, and sweet presence with her, which ultimately won over brothers Tripp and Joey Johnson.
Shortly after appearing on "Beyond Salem," the character moved over to the flagship series, arriving in Salem to work with her older brother, Li. Wendy later met Johnny DiMera, and the two began dating. Fans fell in love with Wendy even more when she stood up to her brother and helped Gabi find out that her late husband Stefan DiMera had been brought back to life by Dr. Rolf, and that Li had been hiding the information.
Grace's performances stood out to viewers, and the actor gained recognition when she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2023. Sadly, that nomination was rescinded due to a misunderstanding of the rules.
Victoria Grace speaks out about rescinding her Emmy nomination
Last week, the Daytime Emmy nominations were released, and Victoria Grace landed her first nomination in the Outstanding Younger Performer category for her portrayal of Wendy Shin on "Days of Our Lives." In addition to Grace, her co-star Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera), Eden McCoy from "General Hospital," and Henry Joseph Samiri from "The Bold and the Beautiful" had also been nominated. However, because of the rules for this year's Emmys, an actor must be 18 or younger to be eligible for the category. Grace was already 21 before the entry deadline, per Soap Opera Network.
After the news broke, Grace took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on the situation. "I was honored to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy and to be recognized by the Academy. Unfortunately, there was a huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year's category," she said. "This is obviously a surprise and I am heartbroken, but in fairness to all, I'll be rescinding my nomination. I wish the best of luck to all the nominees. I will continue to work hard to earn another Daytime Emmy nomination next year!"
Fans were supportive of Grace after the upsetting news but praised her for handling the situation with class and dignity.