Days Star Victoria Grace's Daytime Emmy Nomination Rescinded Due To Rules Snafu

Victoria Grace has won over "Days of Our Lives" viewers in the role of Wendy Shin. Fans were first introduced to the character when she appeared on the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" in 2022. Wendy was revealed to be the younger sister of Gabi Hernandez's then-boyfriend Li Shin. Li had become a major player as he was charged with leading the board of directors for DiMera Enterprises. Viewers soon learned that Li and Wendy were much different. Wendy brought a youthful, energetic, and sweet presence with her, which ultimately won over brothers Tripp and Joey Johnson.

Shortly after appearing on "Beyond Salem," the character moved over to the flagship series, arriving in Salem to work with her older brother, Li. Wendy later met Johnny DiMera, and the two began dating. Fans fell in love with Wendy even more when she stood up to her brother and helped Gabi find out that her late husband Stefan DiMera had been brought back to life by Dr. Rolf, and that Li had been hiding the information.

Grace's performances stood out to viewers, and the actor gained recognition when she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2023. Sadly, that nomination was rescinded due to a misunderstanding of the rules.