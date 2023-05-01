Emma Chamberlain Nails Outfit Change Trend At 2023 Met Gala (With A Gen Z Twist)

The Met Gala didn't used to be so star-studded. In fact, it wasn't always hosted at The Met. In the 70-plus years since its inception, this highly-anticipated night has gone from a Costume Institute fundraiser to a who's-who of Hollywood. Over the years, we've seen our fair share of outrageous outfits, but we've also been treated to looks that will go down in history: Rihanna's iconic Guo Pei yellow dress, Princess Diana's silky John Galliano gown, and anything and everything worn by Blake Lively. Most recently, The Met opened its doors to social media influencers, a move that has garnered its fair share of backlash.

Emma Chamberlain, who got her start as a vlogger in 2017, used her successful YouTube channel to launch a multi-faceted carer. She's spent the last few years helming a coffee business, Chamberlain Coffee, creating her own top-performing podcast, and achieving fashion it-girl status — she's truly a Gen Z icon. May 1 also marked her second time as a Met Gala red carpet host. At this year's event, which paid homage to the deceased designer Karl Lagerfeld, Chamberlain kept fans guessing with a memorable outfit change. Although her two outfits might look cutting-edge, she's not the first star to switch it up mid-show.