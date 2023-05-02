Prince William's Role In King Charles' Coronation Leaves Prince Harry Further Iced Out
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6, and there isn't long to go now before the big day. Until now, there wasn't much information to go on regarding the coronation itself. However, the full ceremony plan has now been revealed, and it seems that, unlike his brother, Prince William, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears to have once again been snubbed.
Per The Authorised Liturgy for The Coronation, William, who is referred to as "HRH The Prince of Wales," will make a short speech pledging his loyalty to his father as the U.K's new monarch. Interestingly, William is the only royal family member cited to speak during the ceremony, which could be a potential nod to his new place as first in line to the throne. The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest child Prince George, who is 9 years old and second in line to the throne, will be a Page of Honor during the coronation.
This latest development isn't the only indication that Harry is being somewhat left out, either.
Harry apparently has some concerns about the day
Previously, the only thing confirmed about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the coronation was his attendance, which came after months of speculation about whether he would be seen. Buckingham Palace eventually confirmed that Harry would be attending the event on his own, which caused further rumors about why Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, would not be attending.
Despite his attendance, Harry is supposedly still waiting for some answers regarding the coronation. There are even rumors he could be placed as far back as the tenth row, showing how insignificant his role in the coronation is.
Still, it has been said that Harry and his father Charles have held "peace talks," meaning the decision for him to remain in the background could purely be a practical one instead of anything personal. With less than a week to go, time can only tell what will happen at the actual coronation and whether Harry will make any sort of significant appearance.