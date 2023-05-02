Prince William's Role In King Charles' Coronation Leaves Prince Harry Further Iced Out

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6, and there isn't long to go now before the big day. Until now, there wasn't much information to go on regarding the coronation itself. However, the full ceremony plan has now been revealed, and it seems that, unlike his brother, Prince William, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears to have once again been snubbed.

Per The Authorised Liturgy for The Coronation, William, who is referred to as "HRH The Prince of Wales," will make a short speech pledging his loyalty to his father as the U.K's new monarch. Interestingly, William is the only royal family member cited to speak during the ceremony, which could be a potential nod to his new place as first in line to the throne. The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest child Prince George, who is 9 years old and second in line to the throne, will be a Page of Honor during the coronation.

This latest development isn't the only indication that Harry is being somewhat left out, either.