Shemar Moore To Guest Co-Host The Talk Ahead Of Long-Awaited Y&R Return
Actor Shemar Moore has been thrilling fans for years as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on the TV series reboot, "S.W.A.T.," as well as playing Derek Morgan on "Criminal Minds." He's also been a soap opera fan favorite, portraying Malcolm Winters on the seminal "Young and the Restless" from 1994 to 2005, and has been recurring in that part ever since. It took some time for the wild Malcolm to get back into the good graces of his brother, Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), and the photographer had quite a few torrid affairs — including one with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), whose having her own spectacular issues in a current storyline.
Moore won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2000, as well as being a three-time winner of the NAACP's Image Award. The actor has been in households for nearly three decades and continues to share career and family milestones with fans on social media, including announcing the birth of his first child on Instagram. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24... at 3:38pm.... 7.1 Pounds... 20 inches.... 10 fingers n 10 toes... Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm a Girl Daddy!!!!" he wrote, captioning a photo of his newborn, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore.
No stranger to all facets of daytime television, Moore is making not one but two returns to his familiar stomping grounds this month.
Moore has his TV plate full in May
Shemar Moore will again be a guest co-host on the popular daytime chat show, "The Talk," on May 4, which he most recently appeared on in December 2022. The former "Young and the Restless" actor is also bringing his character Malcolm Winters back to Genoa City on May 8 in celebration of the soap's 50th anniversary. Deadline has reported that Malcolm will be catching up with his family, including his dissonant nephews Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), as well as his daughter, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Moore even linked the Deadline article on his Instagram page, writing, "Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday, MAY 8th."
Moore reprised his role in 2019 to join in a tribute episode for actor Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), who died in April of that year. Former castmates Victoria Rowell (Drucilla Winters) and Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis Winters) joined Moore at that time to honor their fallen co-worker.
"Y&R" co-star Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti) had a guest spot on "The Talk" on March 21, where he announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Lauren Carey. Whether or not Moore is planning on topping that momentous occasion remains to be seen, but we're looking forward to it either way!