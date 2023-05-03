Shemar Moore To Guest Co-Host The Talk Ahead Of Long-Awaited Y&R Return

Actor Shemar Moore has been thrilling fans for years as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on the TV series reboot, "S.W.A.T.," as well as playing Derek Morgan on "Criminal Minds." He's also been a soap opera fan favorite, portraying Malcolm Winters on the seminal "Young and the Restless" from 1994 to 2005, and has been recurring in that part ever since. It took some time for the wild Malcolm to get back into the good graces of his brother, Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), and the photographer had quite a few torrid affairs — including one with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), whose having her own spectacular issues in a current storyline.

Moore won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2000, as well as being a three-time winner of the NAACP's Image Award. The actor has been in households for nearly three decades and continues to share career and family milestones with fans on social media, including announcing the birth of his first child on Instagram. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24... at 3:38pm.... 7.1 Pounds... 20 inches.... 10 fingers n 10 toes... Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm a Girl Daddy!!!!" he wrote, captioning a photo of his newborn, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore.

No stranger to all facets of daytime television, Moore is making not one but two returns to his familiar stomping grounds this month.