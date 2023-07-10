Style Fashion Tips

Ways To Style An Off-The-Shoulder Top For An Effortless Look

Woman wearing an off-the-shoulder sweater Instagram
By Melanie Carden/July 10, 2023 11:30 am EST

Is there anything cuter than an off-the-shoulder top? The short answer here is definitely "no"; it's universally flattering and works well all year round. Admittedly, though, we sometimes get into a bit of a rut with our shoulder-baring looks — and wear that same (safe) top we've had for years. But we're here with oodles of off-the-shoulder inspiration to help shake things up. Most importantly, this collection is meant to be a loving reminder that even ultra-chic looks can be effortless to put together.

In a very intentional power move, we're kicking it off with this gorgeous off-the-shoulder crochet moment from artist @mayalunacorazon. Her handmade creations prove that one of the easiest ways to create a standout style is to search for unique pieces. That might be handmade goods like this or items from a thrift or consignment store. For example, a few of our inclusions use standard tops — in larger sizes — to achieve the off-the-shoulder look. So, it's easy to add more swagger by shopping in places with unique or vintage pieces. In the end, you can have a cool collection of shoulder-skimming tops by being open to various shopping experiences and applying these styling tips.

You can't go wrong with classic black

Woman wearing black off-the-shoulder top Instagram

If your storage space or closets are limited and you're only going to buy one off-the-shoulder top, a jet-black look will never fail you. For this classic take on the bare-shoulder look, model @eliserae_bu wears a simple cable knit top with an oversized cut, allowing it to slide off the shoulder for a cute moment. Definitely a contender for your go-to off-the-shoulder style, a black top pairs well with everything from leggings to skirts.

Pair an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt and tank

Woman in jeans and purple sweatshirt Instagram

Not only is it giving low-key '80s throwback vibes, but this off-the-shoulder sweatshirt look is as effortless as it is cute. Pro-aging style influencer @fwortytude_style built this look with a simple black and purple color scheme but made it pop with a graphic sweatshirt and a bold sneaker. In addition, she layered a thick-strap tank under the off-the-shoulder top, giving it a chic athletic edge. To replicate this look, search for a sweatshirt with a wide neck opening or buy up a few sizes.

Invest in a versatile, peplum-waist off-the-shoulder top

Model in a red off-the-shoulder top Instagram

You gotta love a peplum waist top of any kind, but when you find an off-the-shoulder version, buy two. Here, @boutiquerougebr pairs a smocked-waist peplum top with raw hemmed denim shorts in bright white. The fully elasticized neckline is designed to be worn off both shoulders, and the stretchy material is ultra-flattering. This sunny-shoulders look is cute for summer because the smocking around the waist creates a leveled-up look, but the distressed denim keeps it easy and casual.

Mix it up with complementary angles

This fit, posted by @asbydf, is checking all the boxes. It's a chic look that starts with a white, deeply cut-off shoulder bodysuit-style top. From there, a lightweight chambray coat is layered on top, but the collar's sharp angles create the real magic. Although the white top is minimalist, its clean lines are such a sharp contrast to the angles of the coat, so the ultimate impact has the "wow" effect. And as gorgeous as it is, it's a breeze to style and looks incredibly comfortable.

Turn that V-neck into an off-the-shoulder top

Model in beige off-the-shoulder sweater Instagram

Here's how we imagine the off-the-shoulder look was invented. Someone wore a V-neck, which accidentally slipped off the shoulder — and voilà! Well, it's still one of the easiest ways to rock the feminine look, so inventory your closet as a first step. Of course, specific cuts and materials work better than others. For example, a slim-fit V-neck might not have enough give in the fabric to wear it off the shoulder. Instead, look for a roomier shape and somewhat slouchy fabric, like this @giatrends inspiration.

Wear a contrasting bra for a pop of color

Minimalists, unite! In a sea of monochromatic spice-inspired looks in hues of cinnamon and matcha, stand out with a riff on an almond latte. This @talia.evans look is giving ease and zen but also just a hint of sass with that contrasting bra strap. There are endless ways to replicate this chill fit — just start with a clean, monochromatic look, and avoid distracting details like zippers or accents. Then, choose a colorful bra — a classic color or even something a little wild.

Choose a billowy balloon shape for added drama

We love everything about this off-the-shoulder look, especially the drama. But, of course, the exaggerated balloon-style ruffle dominates the outfit in the best possible way. You can keep the outfit simple in this scenario since the top makes such a bold statement. Taking a cue from @thekemiststore, mix and match a unique off-the-shoulder top with pleated pants in a similar color. Keep in mind, though, that part of what elevates this look is its reliance on simplicity. So keep it to two complementary hues.

Style your overalls with a slim-fit off-the-shoulder top

Woman sitting in off-the-shoulder top Instagram

Overalls — and their cutie cousin, shortalls — have an undeniable appeal. They're comfy and cute and have a chameleon-like quality that — with the right accessories — makes them fit right just about anywhere. In this simple-to-create summer look, Instagram influencer @fashionjunkie0212 offers some easy-to-implement off-the-shoulder inspiration. Her fitted tan shortalls have a sleek, tailored look, so pairing them with a slim fit off-the-shoulder top creates continuity. Plus, the bare shoulders and cute shortall straps create a pretty neckline.

Elevate a shoulder-revealing athleisure set with accessories

Smiling woman in off-the-shoulder set Instagram

We're just over here, creating plans that vibe with this outfit posted by @natalieequinniee. It'll be a jammed-packed weekend meandering the farmer's market, going to a wine tasting, and catching an outdoor concert. We love the idea of this black one-shoulder athleisure set being the basis for this chic, casual look. The crop-top style is on-trend, and the set can be styled for a boho fit, paired with your favorite cowboy hat or a cute denim jacket. Most importantly, it's easygoing and comfortable!

This bubble sleeve off the shoulder is perfect with denim

Woman wearing off-the-shoulder top Instagram

We would all have at least three off-the-shoulder tops in a perfect world. Our top picks would be a versatile black option, a dramatic statement-making look, and then one flowy AF version in an elegant material, like this one posted by digital creator @thenuriarose. The fact that this one is a neutral blush shade of pink makes it easy to style and instantly dresses up a pair of jeans. She kept the accessories simple, which lets the sheer puff sleeves and scarf-like details have the entire spotlight.

Looking for Emily in Paris vibes?

French women — and beloved part-time Parisians like those in "Emily in Paris" — are famous for their simple, chic style. As part of this fashion lore, they often pair classic patterns, like stripes, with solid colors. In this fit, @nancy.dee.clothing also exemplifies the subtle femininity of an off-the-shoulder short-sleeve top. It's not overly revealing but gives a decisive nod to understated beauty. To echo this vibe, look for an off-the-shoulder top with thin stripes in a fitted style. That will achieve this effortless-yet-refined look.

Recommended