Donald Trump Doesn't Hold Back On Meghan Markle's Treatment Of Queen Elizabeth

Donald Trump is currently in the United Kingdom, though not for King Charles III's coronation. He's visiting his golf courses there, and Trump also broke ground on a new golf course in Scotland, all while legal troubles swirl back in the States. During Trump's visit, he sat down for an interview with Nigel Farage, a controversial former politician who was a key player in the Brexit negotiations.

They had a wide-ranging chat, during which Trump talked about how he feels wind turbines are bad for the environment, that the 2020 election was rigged, China was at fault for the coronavirus, and that he would stop the Ukraine war in 24 hours if he becomes president again (via Twitter and GB News). Naturally, the unlikely duo also discussed the upcoming coronation. Trump noted that President Joe Biden isn't going to be attending the big event — traditionally, no U.S. president has attended a British coronation — which he claimed was disrespectful (via YouTube).

The former president was also surprised to learn that Prince Harry, who has been open about his dissatisfaction with how the royal family and the British tabloids have treated him and his wife Meghan Markle, was even invited to the coronation, per Twitter. Likewise, Trump also continued to voice his displeasure with how he felt Meghan had treated the late Queen Elizabeth II.