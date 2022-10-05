Donald Trump Picks Sides Between Meghan Markle And The Queen

Donald Trump's emotional reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth last month may have caught many people off guard. In part, the former president said, "there was nobody like her!" (via The Hill). He added that her impact on the world would leave "a tremendous legacy."

Meanwhile, in the past, the former president has made no secret of the fact that his love for the royal family does not extend to all members, saying in April during an interview with the like-minded Piers Morgan, "I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan and I wasn't from the very beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose" (via Newsweek).

But perhaps Trump has softened toward the Duchess of Sussex now that the royal family matriarch has passed on?

Not so fast! In fact, if anything, the likely-2024 candidate is picking sides between the long-serving monarch and the so-called "Princess of Montecito." And let's just say that the Republican is team Queen Elizabeth all the way.