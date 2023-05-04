Donald Trump Takes Another Legal Hit With Dismissal Of New York Times Lawsuit

Since leaving office in 2020, Donald Trump has remained center-stage in the media. Many of the headlines have revolved around the controversial politician's extensive legal issues. Trump even made history as the first president to be arrested after serving office. One of his first major scandals emerged in 2018 when The New York Times published an article revealing his illicit tax history. Despite his best efforts, Trump's battle to keep his taxes private has officially failed.

In September 2021, the former president filed a lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump, and the Times reporters who worked on the aforementioned article. In Donald's formal complaint with the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Dutchess, the former president accused the defendants of "maliciously conspiring against him" to acquire his highly coveted personal tax records.

In addition, the report also claimed that The New York Times "relentlessly sought out [Trump's] niece, Mary L. Trump, and convinced her to smuggle the records out of her attorney's office." Lastly, Donald's petition asserted that these actions have resulted in tremendous losses for him. Sadly, it seems his efforts have once again proved fruitless as a court has ruled in the Times' defense.