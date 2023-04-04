Donald Trump Makes History As First President To Be Arrested After Serving Office

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, was arrested on April 4.

For the past seven years, Trump has been the subject of a high-profile investigation into allegations of misconduct centered around adult film star Stormy Daniels. In 2016, Trump was accused of having a sexual relationship with the actor, then using his former defense attorney, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels $130,000 in hush money. According to CNN, Cohen served a total of three years in prison for his involvement in the cover-up scheme. Cohen would go on to testify in front of a Manhattan grand jury about the former president's payout, which has proved vital in Trump's indictment.

On March 30, news of Trump's indictment broke, making him the first-ever U.S. president to face criminal charges. Now, the former president has been arrested in Manhattan, where his arraignment will take place.