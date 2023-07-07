Go Wild And Accessorize Your Favorite Little Black Dress With Animal Print

A little black dress, or LBD, is a timeless piece that can be worn over and over again. Short, midi, or long, everyone should have an LBD they can rely upon for every last-minute occasion or even as a backup outfit option. However, it's always good to put a twist on things now and again, and one of the ways you can do this is with accessories.

When it comes to animal print, most people think only of leopard. Synonymous with old-school glamour, leopard print started to become more popular in the '50s and was one of legendary singer and actor Eartha Kitt's favorite prints. As well as leopard and cheetah prints, zebra and cow prints are also popular styles, as is snakeskin.

Coats are one of the easiest ways to incorporate animal print into your regular wardrobe, but accessories like bags, shoes, and hats are also all smart methods of add some bite to your little black dress look. Here are just a few of our favorite ways to accessorize your LBD with animal print so you can take a walk on the wild side.