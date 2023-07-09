5 Styling Tips To Be On-Trend, Using Items Already In Your Closet

Making smart decisions when it comes to our clothing can be just as fun as a shopping spree when you have the right attitude. We all know how it feels when your style evolves faster than your closet, and many of our favorite pieces may end up gathering dust. But with a bit of creativity and an open mind, we can reinvent our old looks using new tricks.

Instead of thinking about Gen Z versus millennial style, you can take a cue from TikTok and pair these moments in time together, a la Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancers dressed as old versions of her. Except we won't be calling our past selves "loser," like Swift's fans saw her do to her "Lover" era self during a concert on her tour. Instead, we're appreciating our past selves and their fashion choices for the joy and memories they represent. There are trends that will be around 20 years from now, and there are passing fads that will be over as quickly as they started. So we're all about saving money by learning to shop our own closets, using creativity to repurpose and redefine the pieces we already know and love.