The Two Factors That Can Make Or Break A White Eyeliner Look

White eyeliner is typically used to make your eyes look bigger and brighter. When trying to determine the best ways to wear white eyeliner, you should experiment with it. White eyeliner can be used on your waterline, lash line, or in the corners of your eyes — the standard eyeliner spots. You can also apply it to your eyelids as an eyeshadow primer. Its versatility continues because white eyeliner works as a highlighter for your face and/or lips as well.

Some people will even combine a white eyeliner with a darker eyeliner, by using white below the eye and the darker shade above. But, before you can add white eyeliner to your usual makeup rotation, you need to purchase a product that will work for you. There are a couple of important factors to keep in mind when shopping for white eyeliner so you can make the right decision and find something that is both good quality and also ripe for experimentation.