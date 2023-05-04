Days Of Our Lives' Peter Reckell Looks Back On His 40 Years As Bo Brady

Bo Brady is a name that will forever be synonymous with "Days of Our Lives." Fans of the soap opera have loved the character, played by Peter Reckell, for decades. Throughout the years, Bo has been at the center of some of the show's biggest storylines such as paternity scandals, love triangles, health scares, kidnappings and more. His work with the International Security Alliance (ISA) and Salem police department led him into many dangerous situations as well. He is also known for his iconic romance with longtime love Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso). It wasn't long after their meeting that Bo and Hope skyrocketed to super couple status, and fans of the sudser couldn't get enough of the pairing.

Bo Brady gave fans so many heroic moments over the years, and everyone seems to have their favorites, including Reckell, who is now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the character's debut in Salem. However, he does credit the writers for developing Bo and Hope's epic love story, starting from their first kiss in 1983. "I can't give the writers enough credit. Things developed from that moment. Bo has had all these powerful relationships with Hope, Roman [Wayne Northrop; now, Josh Taylor], and Alice [Frances Reid] and others," he told Soap Hub.

Now, 40 years later, Bo and Hope are still as popular as ever among "Days of Our Lives" viewers.