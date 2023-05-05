Lexi Ainsworth Speaks Out On Astonishing General Hospital Exit (But We Still Have Questions)

Lexi Ainsworth has been a "General Hospital" fan favorite ever since she started playing Kristina Davis in 2009. From the character's disturbing relationship with the abusive Kiefer Bauer (Christian Alexander) to her groundbreaking love story with college professor Parker Forsyth (Ashley Jones), Ainsworth has brought emotional depth to Kristina. She's been recurring on the show for the past few years, and in September of 2022, she told Soap Opera Digest, "Every time I come back, it's like no time has passed." On her return back then, she stated, "I'm really happy about it — and I'm very excited that it seems like I'm sticking around for a while."

However, on Thursday it was announced that Ainsworth would be stepping away from the character, with "Days of Our Lives" alum Katie Mansi taking over the role. Twitter fans were all over the map, with many praising Ainsworth's portrayal of Kristina and wishing her well, while others were angry and reluctant to accept Mansi as the recast. "What the heck? Why? Why? Why? Nothing against Kate Mansi, but no! I'm not okay with this. Hate it!" wrote one fan, exemplifying the feelings of a good portion of viewers. Still others were familiar with Mansi's work and felt she would be a good replacement.

Many viewers wondered whether the change was Ainsworth's or the show's decision, and the actress took to social media to formalize her announcement.