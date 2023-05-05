Hollywood Icon Joan Collins Teases 'Naughty' First Meeting With King Charles

Dame Joan Collins has known King Charles since the 1980s. "I met him for the first time at the charity ball that Armand Hammer gave in Palm Beach, Miami," she explained to British Vogue. "We had a little dance together, which was very nice. He's quite a good dancer! And he wrote very flattering words about it in his book." During an appearance on "Good Morning Britain," the acting legend implied some intriguing details about the book's version of the tale, saying, "I can't say what it is on morning TV, it's a bit naughty." However, Collins then admitted newspapers had divulged the story and that it involved her wearing a "very very low-cut dress," (via Metro).

According to the Daily Mail, Collins is referring to "The King: The Life of Charles III" by Christopher Anderson, which details the monarch's celebrity crushes. The book includes a letter from the king: "[Collins] was very amusing and with an unbelievable cleavage! All raised up and presented as if on a tray!" (per Page Six).

Collins and Charles also connect through their mutual love of acting. "I think that he would have been very good," she said on the show (per Mirror). "The Royals have to do a lot of acting." Charles might agree having previously remarked, "So much of what one does requires—I find—acting ability in one way or another, and it's extremely useful if you enjoy it," (per Newsweek).