An Acting Icon Throws Shade At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

While some people are busy lashing out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Joan Collins is tired of hearing about the royals. During an appearance on ITV's "Good Morning Britain," the former "Dynasty" actor was asked about Harry and Meghan's recent visit to the U.K. "Do we need to give them anymore oxygen?" Collins quipped (via the Daily Mail).

And after the hosts wanted to know if Collins has an opinion on "any other duchesses" in the news, she replied, "Who could that be? I have no idea."

Collins, who received her damehood from Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in 2015 (via the Los Angeles Times), was also confused as to why Markle was initially offended when her podcast guest, Mariah Carey, referred to the duchess as a diva. "I think it's rather nice to be called a diva now and again. I mean, it's supposed to be a compliment actually," Collins explained.

We guess it's safe to say that Dame Collins will not be appearing on "Archetypes" anytime soon.