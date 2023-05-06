Prince Andrew Gets Special Treatment Over Prince Harry Again (That's Got To Sting)

You have to hand it to the royal family. Despite drama behind the scenes, they manage to put aside their grudges and present a united front when it counts. In the course of just a few weeks last year, they gathered for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration, then again for her lying in state and her funeral. On May 6, 2023, royals were present to witness the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (consort was officially dropped from her name).

Among them was Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. There had been speculation for months over whether he would attend. His public grievances against the palace and his memoir "Spare" have alienated him from many of his family members, particularly his brother William, Prince of Wales. Then once he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, got their invite, they waited an eternity to send an RSVP. But family loyalty won out in the end. Harry attended solo, with only a small role in the coronation — which experts believe was the royal family protecting him. He wasn't among the presenters of the regalia, nor did he swear allegiance to his father, as William did.

Also in attendance was another disgraced royal, Prince Andrew. Andrew's humiliating behavior led to the queen stripping him of his official role and military titles. It was expected that he and Harry would be represented on equal footing at the coronation, but surprisingly, Andrew's outfit showed a marked difference in status.