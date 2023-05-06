Body Language Expert: Harry's Discomfort Without Meghan At Coronation Is Clear - Exclusive

Prince Harry flew across the pond to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III. The Duke of Sussex made somewhat of a last-minute decision to attend the event without his wife, Meghan Markle, who opted to stay back in California with the couple's two children — May 6 marks their son Archie's 4th birthday, after all. Harry showed up at Westminster Abbey wearing a suit with his military medals proudly displayed on his chest. The star around his neck symbolized his position as Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, a title he has held since Queen Elizabeth bestowed it upon him in 2015.

Inside the abbey, Harry was not seated with his brother, Prince William, and while he did walk into the church solo, he arrived on the grounds with his first cousins, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. Once inside, the Duke of Sussex was seated alone in the third row behind Eugenie and her husband. All eyes were on Harry as he mingled amongst the royal family for the first time in 2023; He was last in the UK for his grandmother's funeral in September. Tensions between Harry and his immediate family have been high since he decided to exit the UK and step down as a senior member of the royal family in search of a more private, peaceful, and safe life.

Royal watchers certainly couldn't help but notice Harry's every move while at the coronation, so we chatted with a body language expert to get some inside scoop.