How Meghan Markle Plans To Celebrate Archie's Birthday While Harry Attends Coronation

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is planning on a small celebration for her son's 4th birthday. "It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source explained to People. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]." However, while the guest list is forecast to be small, it could include some big names. Celebrities like Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey might attend, given that they are friends of Prince Harry and Meghan. The Sussexes also have a lot of high-profile neighbors, including Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi, Natalie Portman, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom. Given their close proximity, it's possible some of them will be invited to Archie's celebration, although in Perry's case, she probably can't make it since she's participating in King Charles' coronation concert.

In addition, given the fabulous outdoor playground Archie and Lilibet have at home, there's no need to rent anything extra for the birthday boy and his pre-school guests to enjoy. This playground came with the Montecito house and includes swings, slides, and a climbing wall.

While Harry will be in the U.K. attending his father's coronation, reports indicate the prince plans to make a quick exit right after the ceremony. Given the time difference between the U.K. and California, it's possible he could make it home to celebrate with Archie on May 6. Alternatively, the family could hold Archie's party on May 7 to accommodate Harry's traveling.