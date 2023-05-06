Body Language Expert: King Charles Soaked Up Coronation Despite Family Drama - Exclusive

It was difficult to watch King Charles III's coronation without wondering what was going on in his head. Was he nervous? Excited? Was he worried about the family drama with Prince Harry? What about Prince Andrew's less-than-warm welcome to the coronation? There's so much to speculate on, but unfortunately, we aren't mind readers. That said, being able to read someone's body language can be like a superpower in its own right. That's why we spoke to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within" about what was really going on in the new king's head and what his body language showed us.

To Ponce, Harry's discomfort without Meghan Markle at the coronation was clear. Yet, not everyone is quite so obvious about how they're feeling just to look at them. According to Ponce, this is the case with King Charles. "It is important to note that he typically is not a physically expressive individual. Actually, he is quite understated with his body language," he explained. "I would characterize him typically as someone with neutral facial expressions, subtle gestures, and a softer presence. Yet in contrast, when he speaks, we hear the voice of a strong diplomat and king." It may take a better-trained eye to spot exactly where Charles is coming from. Luckily, Ponce had a pretty good idea of what Charles was expressing through his body language, and he was more than happy to share all the details with us.