King Charles' Equerry Jonathan Thompson Catches Eyes As Coronation's Prince Charming

If you spotted a certain someone at King Charles III's coronation who was particularly easy on the eyes, you definitely weren't alone. Thirty-nine-year-old Equerry Major Jonathan Thompson took the coronation, and consequently, the internet, by storm. So, who is this coronation dreamboat, anyway?

Thompson is an equerry, and an equerry's job is to help the royal family. Thompson has been assisting King Charles since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Prior to that, he was Queen Elizabeth's senior bodyguard. And, yes –– we know that having a job all about protecting a VIP makes him even dreamier. When King Charles was being crowned, Thompson was right behind him, and for many viewers and onlookers, his presence distracted just a bit from the very historic goings-on.

So, is this bodyguard babe single, and if so, will he be getting his own reality dating show called "The Equerry," where he hands out a rose to a few lucky singles every night? As solid as this idea sounds, it seems unlikely. Thompson has been happily married to his wife, Caroline, since 2010. They are parents to a young son and their two dogs, Piper and Odin. Don't worry, though. While you can't actually date Johnny Thompson, you can still admire him from afar, just as so many Twitter users are.