The Nod To Meghan And Harry's Love Story At King Charles' Coronation You Might Have Missed
There was a subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story at the coronation of King Charles III. It's safe to say that there has been plenty of talk leading up to the coronation on how Prince Harry and Megan Markle would be included, or even excluded, from the historic event. Royal fans will already know that the turbulent history between the king and his estranged son have made his and Meghan's inclusion in the ceremony a bit of an iffy situation. Ultimately, Harry attenddc the ceremony while Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not, a move which left Harry feeling discomfort at the coronation, body language experts claim. But while Prince William of Wales played a role in the ceremony, Harry did not. He was also excluded from the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards (via CBS News).
Despite these snubs, the choice of choir that performed at the coronation ceremony indicates that Harry and Meghan may not have been far from King Charles' heart.
Harry and Meghan's wedding choir performed at the coronation
A plethora of excited guests around the world tuned in to watch King Charles' coronation. The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, in longstanding tradition. As beautiful and elaborate as the outfits, location, and decorations were, the music for the coronation also deserves a spotlight all its own. The angelic voices from the choir made for a fitting accompaniment to the event. But there was another reason the inclusion pulled at our heartstrings.
Fans of Harry and Meghan might recognize the choir in attendance as being the same to have performed at the couple's wedding. Per Entertainment Tonight, the Ascension Choir, which is part of the Kingdom Choir that performed at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding ceremony, was invited to sing at the coronation by none other than King Charles himself. Dressed in elegant white, the choir delighted the attendees with pieces composed specially for the coronation.
While Harry might have been seated apart from the rest of the immediate royal family members, the choice indicates that the king may have still wanted to recognize his son and daughter-in-law's love story as part of his own big day.