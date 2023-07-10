Yes, Orange And Purple Can Live In Harmony Stylistically

When putting together a color palette for an outfit or interior design, most people will take the safest route possible. This usually means they will pair together neutrals with one distinct color. Or, if they want to create something a little more dynamic, they'll combine cool colors with cool colors or warm colors with warm colors. People rarely venture outside their comfort zone to mix cool and warm colors.

If you're unfamiliar with cool and warm color categories, think of cutting the color wheel in half. The warm side consists of red, orange, and yellow, while the cool side is made up of green, blue, and purple. Because purple and orange fall on opposite sides, most people assume they clash. However, if you're intentional about how you use them, the two colors can actually be the perfect pair. With the right styling, purple and orange will make it known that you have a unique eye for aesthetics.