King Charles Unexpectedly Bests Prince Harry With UK Coronation Viewership

Why the comparison between viewership of Harry's big moments and that of Charles? Well, ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their roles as working royals to move to the U.S. and raise their children out of the limelight, opinion has been split as to which side of the rift was the side to favor. And following the release of the docuseries "Harry and Meghan" and Harry's tell-all autobiography "Spare," that debate became all the more heated. The revelations made in these very-public admissions were shocking and often not-too-flattering to Harry's British family.

As such, when it became public news that though both Harry and Meghan had been formally invited to attend the coronation of King Charles III, royal fans immediately began speculating as to whether they would attend, and if they did, how they would be received. As it turned out, Meghan chose to stay home with the couple's two children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, whose fourth birthday actually fell on the same day as the coronation.

While Harry did attend the coronation in person to support his father, he was seated away from the rest of his family and did not take part in any of the post-ceremony public celebrations or other festivities (via CBS News). Instead, he headed back to his home and to his wife and children, a decision some felt was appropriate and classy, and that others were upset over.