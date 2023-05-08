General Hospital Alum Briana Nicole Henry Opens Up In Rare Postpartum Update

In August of 2018, actress Briana Nicole Henry took over the role of police commissioner Jordan Ashford on "General Hospital," which up to that point had been played by Vinessa Antoine. Henry had a bit of an uphill climb with the viewers, following in Antoine's footsteps, but ultimately became a fan favorite, playing the pragmatic and justice-seeking Jordan until September 2021. Jordan got involved with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), who had previously been her partner when they worked at the DEA, and their relationship was rocky to say the least.

When she left "GH," Henry posted a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram, stating, "To the fans, it took me a while to win you over, but once you saw my heart you made me feel so much love." She also expressed her reason for leaving the show, saying, "I decided it was time for me to move on from @generalhospitalabc and I got nothing but love and support from everyone involved."

Henry and her husband Kris Bowers shared happy family news in March 2022 that they welcomed a daughter named Coda into the world. Now, 14 months later, she's given fans a special update on her life since giving birth.