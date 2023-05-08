All The Worst-Dressed Guests At King Charles' Coronation Concert

King Charles III's coronation on May 6th was certainly a historic event that was taken very seriously by all the guests in attendance. Luckily, it was followed by a concert that gave everyone the opportunity to let loose the day after such an important occasion. Plenty of stars attended to witness and be a part of the event. From Lionel Richie to Katy Perry, Windsor Castle was one of the hottest tickets in the world on May 7th.

It wasn't difficult selecting all the worst-dressed guests at King Charles' coronation once we saw the ensembles that the guests of honor chose for the occasion. Yet, when it came to the coronation concert, it seems that folks were a bit more confused about what the attire should actually be. Some clearly thought that the coronation concert was a serious event just like the coronation itself; plenty of folks showed up in suits and more formal outfits. Others treated it more like a regular red carpet for a concert and sported something fun and eye-catching. Whatever route they chose to go down when dressing for this unique event, some got it right, while others clearly missed the mark.