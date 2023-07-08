No Lazy Girl Makeup Look Is Complete Without These Staple Elements

Spending an hour in the morning to get your face looking presentable simply isn't cutting it anymore. It's not the '50s, and no one has the time for that with their schedule. Take the minimalist approach to your makeup routine by welcoming lazy girl beauty trends into your daily regime, which essentially means using products that are versatile and multifaceted.

You'll have glowing skin that looks like you put in all the effort to get that Instagram-worthy look, but you'll narrow your makeup routine down to 10 minutes or less. For example, using a blush that also doubles as lipstick can save you time, money, and space in your makeup bag. Add to that blush that spreads easily with your fingertips, and it's apply, spread, and go.

But blush isn't the only area where you can apply the less is more philosophy. Grab your purse and get ready to revolutionize your lazy girl makeup routine with a few must-have timesavers. Get your beauty sleep and look fabulous by adding these lazy girl staples to your makeup case.