Lip Reader Claims King Charles Complained To Queen Camilla At Coronation

On May 6, 2023, King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned the new monarchs of the United Kingdom. The coronation formally began in the early morning when Charles and Camilla rode in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to Westminster Abbey. 2,000 guests, including Charles' and Camilla's children from their first marriages, were in attendance, putting a spotlight on the royal's blended family. The ceremony only lasted two hours and involved traditional aspects such as a sermon and an anointment ritual. However, celebrations for the big day went on for the entire weekend.

After it was all said and done, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read (per the Evening Standard), "Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion — and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield." While it appears that the coronation went on without a hitch, this was not the case.

Dr. Guli Francis-Dehqani, the Bishop of Chelmsford, was involved in the coronation and as she revealed, via The Guardian, "There were one or two things that didn't go strictly to plan." She added, "I'm not going to embarrass anyone in particular." Lip readers point out that these setbacks may have led Charles to complain to Camilla as they were in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.