Days' Mary Beth Evans And Stephen Nichols Celebrate Deidre Hall's Career Milestone

Deidre Hall is celebrating a huge milestone in her career. The actor is set to appear in her 5,000th episode on "Days of Our Lives," making her one of the longest-running soap stars of all time. Hall is best known for her role on the sudser as Dr. Marlena Evans, and she's been a huge inspiration to her fans, as well as cast members throughout her career. Even Hall's co-stars Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans can't help but gush over the major accomplishment.

In a newly released video, Nichols (Steve Johnson) and Evans (Kayla Brady) congratulated Hall on the achievement in a sweet and goofy video clip, which was posted to the show's Twitter account. "Get out of town. How did you do it?" Nichols joked. "Congratulations. You make it look so easy," Evans added. "We love working with you Deidre," Nichols added. "Amazing. We love you," Evans chimed in.

Of course, fans also added to the hype, revealing their love for Hall as well. "Congratulations! Such a huge accomplishment hitting 5,000 episodes!" one fan tweeted. "Congratulations Deidre on this great milestone♥️🎉🎉🎉 You have contributed so much to the show & deserve all the accolades you receive especially from the actors you have worked alongside you for many years," another wrote.