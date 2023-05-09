Here's How You Can Watch The 2023 ACM Awards
First established in 1966, the eve of the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) is one of the biggest nights for the genre. In March 2023, Billboard announced that country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks were set to host the 58th ACM Awards. Although Brooks is a newcomer to hosting award shows, the same can't be said for Parton. The "9 to 5" singer first hosted the ACM Awards in 2000, and she returned in 2022 to host alongside fellow country stars Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. And despite her experience on stage, Parton actually made a mistake at the 2022 ACM Awards when she accidentally called Kelsea Ballerini "Kelly" during a performance.
Nevertheless, Parton, joined by Brooks, is ready for the 2023 ACM Awards. In an interview with USA Today, Parton and Brooks revealed that this was their first time working together. Brooks further opened up hosting the ACM Awards to The Los Angeles Times. He said, "If you think there's a formula where you do this, do this, do that — I guess some artists do that and they're fine. But Miss Parton and I feel like this is our one shot, and we're gonna do it our way."
Parton also made a huge announcement about the ACM Awards. She told the publication that she would perform "World on Fire," her first rock song, on stage. Don't want to miss out on Parton's and other stars' performances? Here's how you can watch the 2023 ACM Awards at home or on the go.
You can live stream the event on Amazon Prime
The 2023 ACM Awards will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11. The event is expected to last two hours and will not be airing on TV. Instead, the ACM Awards will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST/4 p.m. PST. The award ceremony will also be streamed on the AmazonMusic channel on Twitch. The pre-show will air on Amazon Prime an hour before the ACM Awards commence.
If you cannot watch the show live, you can watch the ACM Awards whenever you have time on Prime or the Amazon Music app. If you do not have Prime and are a new user, you could get a free trial for the month. However, if you want to avoid that altogether, you can watch the awards for free on Amazon Freevee starting on May 12.
Thanks to Prime, over 240 countries will be able to stream the 2023 ACM Awards. In a 2022 press release from Amazon Studios, Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside explained that they were working with Amazon to ensure that country fans worldwide could experience the ACM Awards.
The 2023 ACM Awards have an impressive performance lineup
Some of country music's most illustrious stars have received nominations for the 2023 ACM Awards. They include Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Jason Aldean, who are all up for Entertainer of the Year. Lambert, Kane Brown, and Morgan Wallen are some of the lucky few that received multiple nominations. However, singer HARDY (pictured) is the most nominated individual of the night. He received seven nominations, including Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, for his song "wait in the truck" with Lainey Wilson.
Besides Dolly Parton, performers include HARDY, Lambert, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, and many more. Only days before the 2023 ACM Awards, news came to light that pop sensation Ed Sheeran was also slated to perform. This announcement came shortly after Sheeran won a copyright infringement lawsuit that alleged he had ripped off the Marvin Gaye hit "Let's Get It On" in his song "Thinking Out Loud." Of course, the ACM Awards will also include plenty of duets, including one between Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.