Here's How You Can Watch The 2023 ACM Awards

First established in 1966, the eve of the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) is one of the biggest nights for the genre. In March 2023, Billboard announced that country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks were set to host the 58th ACM Awards. Although Brooks is a newcomer to hosting award shows, the same can't be said for Parton. The "9 to 5" singer first hosted the ACM Awards in 2000, and she returned in 2022 to host alongside fellow country stars Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. And despite her experience on stage, Parton actually made a mistake at the 2022 ACM Awards when she accidentally called Kelsea Ballerini "Kelly" during a performance.

Nevertheless, Parton, joined by Brooks, is ready for the 2023 ACM Awards. In an interview with USA Today, Parton and Brooks revealed that this was their first time working together. Brooks further opened up hosting the ACM Awards to The Los Angeles Times. He said, "If you think there's a formula where you do this, do this, do that — I guess some artists do that and they're fine. But Miss Parton and I feel like this is our one shot, and we're gonna do it our way."

Parton also made a huge announcement about the ACM Awards. She told the publication that she would perform "World on Fire," her first rock song, on stage. Don't want to miss out on Parton's and other stars' performances? Here's how you can watch the 2023 ACM Awards at home or on the go.