Princess Charlotte's Latest Outing Proves Once Again She's Just Like Other Kids

All eyes have been on the royal family of Britain since King Charles III's Coronation on Saturday. The star-studded affair, which had guests like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in attendance, drew over 18 million broadcast viewers (via BBC). The crowds at the actual event were also impressive. Everyone was thrilled to be a part of history and, of course, to get another glimpse of what the royals are like in person.

It seems like no other members have gained as much affection from royal fans as the children of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis always tag along with their parents to royal events, and people can't get enough of seeing the children's adorable antics.

Although she must participate in grown-up affairs like coronations, it's a welcome sight for fans when they catch sight of Princess Charlotte acting like any other child might, such as when she had a sing-along with Katy Perry at the coronation concert. On her latest outing, Princess Charlotte got caught on film eating a delicious snack she accidentally dropped on the ground in a move everyone's calling relatable.