Wide Headbands Are The '90s Trend Taking Over The Fashion World

It's safe to say that a fair share of '90s fashion trends have taken hold over the past few years, and the latest one to emerge is the wide headband. No longer reserved for pushing back hair that's looking a bit greasy on day five of not being washed (no judgment here), the wide headband is officially back.

Celeb hairstylist Kieron Justin told Bustle that the accessory's popularity is down to the fact it "can be worn high-end and chic or as [a way to pay] homage to '90s nostalgia." Further, "We have seen so many celebs wearing these headbands, such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, who opt for the classic '90s sports headbands with soft, stretchy elastic cotton."

Celeb-approved and comfortable? We're in. However, wide headbands run the risk of making you look like you just threw them on or are having a lazy day. While there's nothing wrong with that, it probably isn't the look most people are going for when picking out an outfit. Here's how to style a wide headband in a cool, "I just threw this on" kind of way rather than something you would wear on a grocery store run.