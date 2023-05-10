Details About Vanna White's Relationship With Maggie Sajak
"Wheel of Fortune" has long been a staple in American households, with the popular gameshow racking in millions of viewers and even an Emmy nomination. Many of us have childhood memories of watching the trivia show and guessing letters alongside the contestants onscreen. While the show has been on the air since 1975, the familiar faces we have grown to love started appearing in 1981. Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been offering lucky winners grand cash prizes and worthwhile trips for decades. Now, it appears the hosts are prepping to pass the mantle.
With more than 40 years as the co-star of "Wheel of Fortune," White has accumulated plenty of moments she will never forget while in front of the camera. When not turning letters on that infamous blue letterboard, her friendship with Sajak has not ceased to warm the hearts of viewers (with some wondering if White will end up replacing Sajak after his long tenure). However, it is her relationship with Sajak's daughter Maggie has us feeling even more sentimental.
Vanna White helped Maggie Sajak prepare for her first time co-hosting Wheel of Fortune
In 2019, Maggie Sajak stepped up to the challenge of filling in one of the co-host spots of the beloved letter-guessing gameshow. Her father, longtime host Pat Sajak, had to miss a recording due to a blocked intestine that required emergency surgery. Vanna White handled Pat's usual job, talking with contestants and manning the titular wheel while Maggie took to the other end of the TV studio stage.
Maggie shared with Yahoo Entertainment that White supported her and made sure she was prepared for her turn to reveal the game's letters on that giant green board. The two practiced their struts and show-hosting techniques in the Sajak kitchen.
"She gave me a little tutorial, like on our refrigerator, of how to press the letters and how hard to press them and all of that," Maggie said. She also noted that, even though White was also making a last-minute change to account for Pat's absence, White ensured Maggie was prepared. "She was so gracious in teaching me, and you know, she had a big job to do that week too, filling in for my dad. So it was a new experience for both of us, and I'm really glad we were able to do that together."
Vanna White's training pays off again for Maggie Sajak
That 2019 impromptu host change will not be the only time that Vanna White's tips for Maggie Sajak come in handy. Pat Sajak's daughter announced on her Instagram story that she would be flipping letters once again on May 10, 2023. "Warming up for Wednesday," she captioned the story, which featured her walking along the iconic TV show's set.
The Princeton and Columbia University graduate — and current law student — continues to balance her academic pursuits with filling in alongside White. When not taking on White's usual role, Maggie works as the "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent and interviews players, according to the show's website.
Though Pat and White have been the team at the forefront of the puzzle board for decades, the longtime host told his daughter he was proud of her and White's teamwork in recent years. "He was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time," the social correspondent told Yahoo Entertainment in 2021.