Details About Vanna White's Relationship With Maggie Sajak

In 2019, Maggie Sajak stepped up to the challenge of filling in one of the co-host spots of the beloved letter-guessing gameshow. Her father, longtime host Pat Sajak, had to miss a recording due to a blocked intestine that required emergency surgery. Vanna White handled Pat's usual job, talking with contestants and manning the titular wheel while Maggie took to the other end of the TV studio stage.

Maggie shared with Yahoo Entertainment that White supported her and made sure she was prepared for her turn to reveal the game's letters on that giant green board. The two practiced their struts and show-hosting techniques in the Sajak kitchen.

"She gave me a little tutorial, like on our refrigerator, of how to press the letters and how hard to press them and all of that," Maggie said. She also noted that, even though White was also making a last-minute change to account for Pat's absence, White ensured Maggie was prepared. "She was so gracious in teaching me, and you know, she had a big job to do that week too, filling in for my dad. So it was a new experience for both of us, and I'm really glad we were able to do that together."