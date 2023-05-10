Prince Harry Drama Reportedly Leaves King Charles Heartbroken For His Grandkids After Coronation

With five grandchildren and five step-grandchildren, King Charles has embraced his role as a grandparent. Charles has entertained Queen Camilla's grandchildren with his dramatic read-aloud skills. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that," the queen explained in the documentary "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70" (per Express). During the 2022 Platinum Jubilee, the king showed off his calming skills by cuddling and bouncing Prince Louis on his lap — a significant moment shared between grandfather and grandson that went viral.

Back in 2013, before he became a grandfather, Charles observed, "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young," (via The Telegraph). While the monarch has spent time building a relationship with William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, he hasn't had the same experience with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids. Charles did have a chance to be with Prince Archie briefly when he was a baby before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, however, the king has only had one visit with his youngest grandchild, Princess Lilibet, who he met around her first birthday when the Sussexes visited for the Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to People, a royal source called the experience "very emotional."

Unfortunately, Charles didn't have a similar opportunity for his coronation, since Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet stayed home. During a family celebration after the historic ceremony, Charles indicated how much he misses Harry's children.