Retracing Prince Harry's Under 24-Hour Coronation Visit In Britain (No Love Lost There)

From the start, Prince Harry's coronation visit had been billed as a brief appearance. Even before the Duke of Sussex received his invitation, let alone confirmed his attendance, the trip was envisioned as Operation "Harry in a Hurry" — a 48-hour whirlwind stop in his home country.

As Harry RSVPed for his father's coronation and began to firm up his plans, the purported two-day timetable was condensed to an evener briefer window of a single day. "Organizers have been told Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event," a royal source informed the Mirror. Juggling his responsibilities as a son and a father, the duke intended to stay for the coronation ceremony and leave immediately afterward so he could go back to California and celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday. "It is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father," a source explained to The Telegraph. "It was a very personal decision, not a PR one."

Now with the ceremony concluded, Harry's plan has come to fruition, and he's headed for home. Here's a play-by-play lookback at Harry's lightning-fast visit.