GH Star Nicholas Chavez On The Secret Behind Spencer And Trina's Epic Reunion Embrace

"General Hospital" fans are still reeling not only from the amazing tale of Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and her band of champions, who defeated the evil Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), but also Trina Robinson's (Tabyana Ali) amazing leap into the arms of her boyfriend, Nikolas Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). As the Port Charles heroes converged on Victor's underground bunker where he was planning to release a biological weapon, the villain took the pathogen, making a hasty retreat for the Haunted Star. Realizing the world would be devastated if Victor succeeded in escaping, his nephew Spencer pursued Victor, leading to a showdown on the boat.

Incredibly, with one arm, Spencer rendered Victor unconscious just moments before the ship was destroyed by the World Security Bureau. As the team made their way to their escape plane, they feared Spencer perished in the explosion. However, he showed up soaking wet and limping, much to their happiness. Trina was so ecstatic that she raced over to him and leapt into his arms, almost knocking him over in a moment that gave fans all the feels.

While fans were saddened when Shaughnessy bid au revoir to his fun portrayal of the villainous Victor, they were overjoyed at the reunion of Trina and Spencer and had many questions about how her leap was filmed — which Chavez enthusiastically answered.