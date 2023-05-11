Donald Trump Brutally Mocks E. Jean Carroll's Allegations After Lawsuit Verdict At CNN Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump's efforts to become future President Donald Trump are once again meeting with severe roadblocks. The discovery of numerous highly classified government documents being stored at his private Mar-a-Lago residence called his judgment into question. Being the first president to be impeached twice was a historical moment, but not the kind one puts on a résumé.

Earlier this year, the defamation case brought against Trump by adult film star Stormy Daniels was dismissed; and, although it was technically a victory for the controversial politician, it also reminded the public of his reputation as a womanizer. In the latest chapter of this ongoing saga, Trump was found liable for abuse in the case filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The writer alleged that he sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in 1996, then publicly smeared Carroll's credibility by claiming her allegations were "a hoax" and a "con job" (via NBC News).

The jury found Trump guilty of battery and defamation, ordering him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages. Rather than admit to any wrongdoing, however, the former president took to social media to decry the case as just another part of the "witch hunt" the liberal media is apparently waging against him. "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS," he all-capped, per Sky News. Just one day later, Trump appeared for a scheduled town hall session on CNN, no doubt knowing he'd be asked about the verdict. He came prepared.