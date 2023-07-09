How To Achieve The Scandinavian Summer Aesthetic

When you think of Scandinavian style, Matilda Djerf probably comes to mind. Of course, Matilda Djerf isn't the only Scandinavian influencer out there, but she is one of the most well-known thanks to her brand Djerf Avenue. Her Instagram is flooded with style inspo that only serves to tie in with her ultra-cool Scandi girl image — but what exactly is Scandi style?

Co-founder of Swedish clothing brand ATP Atelier Maj-La Pizzelli revealed the secrets of how Scandi girls dress to Marie Claire. "Scandinavian women love to mix-and-match so you can never go wrong with a collection of basic tees, sophisticated blouses, jeans, pumps, and a suede or leather tote bag," La Pizzelli shared. She also mentioned accessories and how important they are to Scandi style. In general, Scandi style is relatively minimalist and relies upon basics, which are then elevated with accessories like bags and your choice of footwear.

However, this doesn't mean Scandi looks are boring — just more focused on timeless pieces put together in a feminine way. With this in mind, here are some of the key pieces to look out for if you want to dress like a Scandinavian girl this summer.