Jessa Duggar Seewald Is Under Fire For A Potentially Dangerous Home Addition
The TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" ran from 2008 to 2015 and chronicled the lives of the Duggars, a Christian family living in Arkansas and sharing what it is like to have such a large family. One of the family members, Jessa Duggar Seewald, now has her own family of four kids with husband Ben Seewald.
Jessa currently has 2.5 million followers on Instagram and is fairly active on social media, often posting photos and videos of her family. However, such posts occasionally garner criticism. Mom-shamers have come after Jessa in the past. One example of when this happened is when Jessa posted a photo of her infant Fern napping on an adult bed. Commenters noted that it was not safe to have Fern sleeping around pillows and with a shelf mounted on the wall directly above her.
Safety is once again the concern in Jessa's latest Instagram post, where she features the new innovation that she added to her home, a Lynne Hardware door closer.
The new device automatically closes doors
In the Instagram reel, Jessa Duggar Seewald shows the closer she bought. It's attached to both the top of the door and the wall above it. Once installed, any time the door is opened, it will automatically shut itself.
Jessa praises the product in her video, including text captions remarking that she will no longer have to ask her kids to shut the door behind them. She also says, "Goodbye flies in my kitchen." Some Instagram commenters expressed their own excitement at the product. One says, "This is genius!" While another notes they need a product like this for a sliding door.
Not everyone is as thrilled with the closer. Comments express worry that it could harm her kids. One user says they have a door closer too, but advises Jessa to be careful that her kids do not have their hands on the door jam as it is closing. This could crush their hands or fingers when the door shuts. Some concern is not about the danger, but about potential laziness. One remarks, "Or just teach your kids to shut the door?" In that same thread, they add, "They won't shut the door anywhere if this is how they are taught to handle closing a door." This is not the first of Jessa's posts to concern fans. Fans were also terrified at a photo she shared of her son sleeping with a cracker in his mouth.