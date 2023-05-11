Jessa Duggar Seewald Is Under Fire For A Potentially Dangerous Home Addition

In the Instagram reel, Jessa Duggar Seewald shows the closer she bought. It's attached to both the top of the door and the wall above it. Once installed, any time the door is opened, it will automatically shut itself.

Jessa praises the product in her video, including text captions remarking that she will no longer have to ask her kids to shut the door behind them. She also says, "Goodbye flies in my kitchen." Some Instagram commenters expressed their own excitement at the product. One says, "This is genius!" While another notes they need a product like this for a sliding door.

Not everyone is as thrilled with the closer. Comments express worry that it could harm her kids. One user says they have a door closer too, but advises Jessa to be careful that her kids do not have their hands on the door jam as it is closing. This could crush their hands or fingers when the door shuts. Some concern is not about the danger, but about potential laziness. One remarks, "Or just teach your kids to shut the door?" In that same thread, they add, "They won't shut the door anywhere if this is how they are taught to handle closing a door." This is not the first of Jessa's posts to concern fans. Fans were also terrified at a photo she shared of her son sleeping with a cracker in his mouth.