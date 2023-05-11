Elon Musk Announces Plan To Step Down As Twitter CEO

Elon Musk became the official owner of Twitter in late October 2022, paying out $44 billion after months of negotiations and legal challenges, according to NBC News. His first tweet after the deal claimed, "the bird is freed." The hubbub and drama that preceded the sale didn't calm down after Musk became CEO, however.

Since taking over, Musk has made some controversial moves at Twitter. Musk reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account, which had been banned after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. He put a monthly fee on the blue checkmark that verified a user, though he's apparently personally paying for some select celebs to keep their blue check, including LeBron James and William Shatner, according to Time. And he drastically cut staff; Musk confirmed to BBC that he has fired more than 80% of Twitter's workforce.

But his latest move may be one that Musk's haters actually like? He's just confirmed that he's not going to be Twitter's CEO for much longer.