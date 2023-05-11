General Hospital Recasts Molly As Haley Pullos Is Sidelined By Car Accident
For years, viewers have clamored for the Davis girls on "General Hospital" to receive more screen time. While Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) is a frequent mainstay on the canvas, her mother Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and sisters Kristina Corinthos-Davis (formerly Lexi Ainsworth) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos) are often on the back burner. Kristina was recently recast with "Days Of Our Lives" alum Kate Mansi. The decision was met with a lot of fervor from viewers on social media, but it does indicate the show has more in store for Kristina moving forward.
Molly, for instance, is rarely given a prominent story, but after being relegated to the wayside, she's finally in the spotlight. In recent episodes, Molly and TJ Ashford (Tequan Richmond) began discussing their desire to start a family, but Molly's presumed battle with endometriosis has thrown a wrench in those plans. The treatment will prevent her ability to get pregnant, halting any efforts to expand their family.
Despite the new storyline and the excitement surrounding Molly receiving increased airtime, it appears fans are in for a major change. Unfortunately for fans of Pullos, she won't be entirely along for the ride following a harrowing ordeal in her personal life. An automobile accident is pulling Pullos out of the role for a temporary recast, and is instead tossing Holiday Mia Kriegel into the deep waters of "GH."
Holiday Mia Kriegal is stepping into the role on a temp basis
It's a sad day for "General Hospital" fans because fan-favorite Haley Pullos will be noticeably absent from the role of Molly Lansing-Davis. According to Soap Opera Digest, Pullos will be recast on a temporary basis by actress Holiday Mia Kriegal. Pullos confirmed the news, addressing her fans by saying, "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!
The actress taking on the role has an impressive filmography with roles in the CBS hit drama "Bull" and TNT's "Animal Kingdom" as examples. Pullos has played Molly on "GH" since 2009, joining the cast as a child, being one of the only younger characters at the time to not be rapidly aged as the rest. Even though Pullos will be missing for the foreseeable future, her character's renewed focus on the soap is a refreshing change.
Kriegal officially assumes the role of Molly the week of May 22, but it's important to note that, unlike the alteration to the Kristina Corinthos-Davis character, Pullos hasn't been let go. Once she fully recovers from her car accident injuries, she will return to the sudser and dive back into Molly and TJ's struggles to become first-time parents. For the first time in years, the three daughters of Alexis Davis are front and center in the drama.