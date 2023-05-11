General Hospital Recasts Molly As Haley Pullos Is Sidelined By Car Accident

For years, viewers have clamored for the Davis girls on "General Hospital" to receive more screen time. While Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) is a frequent mainstay on the canvas, her mother Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and sisters Kristina Corinthos-Davis (formerly Lexi Ainsworth) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos) are often on the back burner. Kristina was recently recast with "Days Of Our Lives" alum Kate Mansi. The decision was met with a lot of fervor from viewers on social media, but it does indicate the show has more in store for Kristina moving forward.

Molly, for instance, is rarely given a prominent story, but after being relegated to the wayside, she's finally in the spotlight. In recent episodes, Molly and TJ Ashford (Tequan Richmond) began discussing their desire to start a family, but Molly's presumed battle with endometriosis has thrown a wrench in those plans. The treatment will prevent her ability to get pregnant, halting any efforts to expand their family.

Despite the new storyline and the excitement surrounding Molly receiving increased airtime, it appears fans are in for a major change. Unfortunately for fans of Pullos, she won't be entirely along for the ride following a harrowing ordeal in her personal life. An automobile accident is pulling Pullos out of the role for a temporary recast, and is instead tossing Holiday Mia Kriegel into the deep waters of "GH."