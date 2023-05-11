5 Pregnant Stars That Nailed Maternity Glamour At 2023 ACM Awards
Whoa, baby! Expectant parents stole the spotlight at the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards.
The ACM Awards are one of the biggest events for country music artists and one that fans all over the globe anticipate each year. The 58th ACMs were hosted by country music legends Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, and the award show was filled with iconic stars and performers in the genre. Although Parton is no stranger to hosting the ACMs, hosting in both 2000, and again in 2022, this was Garth Brook's first-ever role hosting an awards show.
While the 2023 ACM Awards highlighted emerging country artists, it wouldn't be complete without the unforgettable looks. This year's red carpet styles did not disappoint and featured looks that were everything from country-chic to fabulously elegant. Several stars showed off their baby bumps in dresses and gowns that highlighted their pregnancy style. These are five pregnant stars that nailed maternity glamour at 2023 ACM Awards.
Nicole Hocking
Nicole Hocking stunned at the ACM Awards with her glittering entrance in this gorgeous shimmering dress alongside her husband, Luke Combs. Hocking wasn't afraid to go bold with this sleeveless dress bedazzled with silver crystals and long fringe. Her look served up glamour and was effortlessly tied together with sparkling silver crystal earrings and a matching elegant pair of heels adorned with jewels. Hocking announced in March her son with Combs is set to become a big brother in September.
Kimberly Perry
Kimberly Perry, of the Band Perry, was not afraid to show a bit of skin in her form-fitting ACMs dress. Perry, who confirmed days before the award show that she's expecting a baby boy with her husband Johnny Costello in August, debuted her baby bump with this bedazzled, cut-out mini dress and matching cape. The all-black mini dress was accented with subtle but eye-catching silver jewels that she coordinated with a dainty diamond-covered choker, stud earrings and a pair of sleek black pumps that completed the look.
Caitlyn Smith
Caitlyn Smith took a sleek approach to her stylish red carpet look, revealing her third pregnancy with husband Rollie Gaolswyk on the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet. Smith glowed as she proudly showed off her growing baby bump in this form-fitting dress accented with gold sequins. Featuring a deep plunge V-neck and bold shoulder pads, Smith's dress was stunningly classic and sophisticated. The unique look was seamlessly tied together with a pair of gold platform heels and matching diamond-shaped earrings.
Kristen Davis
Kristen Davis brought glitz and glamor to the carpet with this sleeveless champagne-colored gown alongside her husband, country artist Jordan Davis. Her floor-length dress dazzled at the ACM awards with a soft, plunging neckline and was covered in sparkling crystals that gleamed. The soon-to-be third-time parent elevated her look with a sophisticated feathered clutch that featured silver jewels along the lining, jewel earrings, and matching stacked bracelets. Her elegant swooped-back hairstyle completes the full-glam look with an old-Hollywood style we just can't get enough of.
Renee Blaire
Country singer Renee Blair did not hold back at the Academy of Country Music Awards when she made a sleek entrance with this floor-length, sleeveless black leather dress that featured a bold side slit. Blair, who debuted her pregnancy with husband Jordan Schmidt at the ACMs, glammed up the stretchy black dress with gold and black chains along her waist for a chic look. Her 'fit was completed with fingerless black gloves and a pair of black leather heels for an edgy, sleek style.