Miranda Lambert's Jewel Tones At 2023 ACM Awards Led The Trend (But Not All Her Looks Shined)

Miranda Lambert's first ensemble of the night was a bold blue gown. While the color was a beautiful hue on her, this dress didn't feel like it was the perfect pick for the star's first 'fit of the night. The long leg slit, dragging train, and gathering on the bodice paired with a bedazzled top and ample skin-showing made for many details that took away from the dress' otherwise sleek look. Still, plenty of folks were fans of Lambert's first and unarguably most glam look of the night.

Lambert changed for her performance of her song, "Carousel." Amidst the complex, fantastical carousel-themed set, Lambert stood in a pale pink gown made up of tons of ruffles and texture. This dress was picture perfect for this performance, and it created an angelic, ultra-feminine look that allowed her to shine while also blending seamlessly with the nostalgic, super-sweet set around her.

As for her final look, Lambert sported an exposed red bra underneath a shimmering red suit. One Twitter-user tweeted, "Is Miranda going out tonight" with the hashtag, #bejeweled, as a nod to the Taylor Swift song, referencing Lambert's glittering jacket and rhinestone-clad purse. While our favorite Miranda Lambert look of the night has to go to her pretty in pink performance ensemble, this red suit was certainly a show-stopping way to finish off her fashion statements, and it allowed her to end the night how she started it: shining in a bold jewel tone.