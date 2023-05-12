Meet Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's Newest CEO

It's been a big week in the Twitterverse, with announcements flying fast and furious. After acquiring Twitter last October, Elon Musk announced on May 11 that he was stepping down as CEO, and would be hiring someone new to take over the position. "My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," he wrote on Twitter.

While he initially kept quiet about who would be taking on the CEO title, teasing on Thursday that he had hired someone but not revealing who, he finally tweeted the news on Friday, May 12, that Linda Yaccarino was taking over, and would "focus primarily on business operations."

Yaccarino comes from NBCUniversal, where she worked for over 11 years, and most recently served as Chairman of Global Advertising & Partnerships, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she worked in advertising sales and marketing for Turner for almost 20 years.