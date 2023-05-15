How Prince Louis Reportedly Brought Joy To King Charles During Coronation Prep

Prince Louis has a knack for bringing levity to his royal appearances. While the youngest child of William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales hasn't been to that many events (he only just turned 5), every time he does step out, Louis is a fan-favorite. Last year, Louis stole the show during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with his comedic expressions, exuberant waving, and his dramatic reaction to the loud airplanes during the flypast.

With three days' worth of events for King Charles' coronation, fans got to see a lot more of Louis up close. Part of the young boy's charm is his lack of self-consciousness. Even when the eyes of the world are on him, Louis is focused on his own experience. When he accidentally got white paint in his hair during the Big Help Out, Louis playfully observed that he was "just like Grandpa," per Hello!

Louis and Charles have a close relationship. As a family friend told Vanity Fair, it was important to the king that his young grandson could attend his coronation. Even before the prince charmed audiences with his yawn during the service and let loose after the long ceremony, Louis proved a valuable addition at rehearsals. After a tedious day, Louis lifted Charles' spirits just by being there.