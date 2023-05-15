Days Of Our Lives' Brandon Barash Announces Wife's Pregnancy With Touching Story

"Days of Our Lives" star Brandon Barash is sharing some amazing family news. The actor, who is known for playing the roles of Jake and Stefan DiMera on the soap opera, is adding to his family. Barash took to his Instagram account on Mother's Day to reveal the big announcement and paid tribute to his late stepmother and his wife in the process.

"In January, our family lost a mother...and then we gained one. Baby Barash coming to ya, September 2023. The Barash Brood continues to grow. Grateful does not begin to describe. Happy Mother's Day, my queen," the actor captioned a photo of himself alongside his wife and daughter.

Back in January, Barash confirmed the death of his stepmother, Karen, penning a sweet tribute to her on social media. "You're free from your disease. Finally. The shackles of Alzheimer's constrain, restrain, rein in no more. Finally. You and dad are reunited. Infinitely, I shall love you. Fly free, sweet KB. Finally," he wrote. However, the focus is now on Barash and his wife, as they expand their family.