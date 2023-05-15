The List Exclusive Survey Uncovered Fans' True Opinion Of King Charles And Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have officially had their coronation. The List shared a YouTube survey to get a feel for people's opinions on the king and queen after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and if her death caused their opinions of them to change. At the time of this publication, the survey has 26,000 votes. The winning result was, "I didn't like them before, my opinion didn't change" with 43% of the votes. One voter, firm in their stance, commented, "I didn't like Charles and Camilla before, I don't like them now and never will." Many people also used the survey as an opportunity to share their love for the late Princess Diana, with a couple of comments mentioning that they wish she could have been queen.

The next most-chosen result in the survey was "I'm neutral," which earned 22% of the votes. After that, with 18% of the votes, was the option "I liked them before, my opinion didn't change."

"I think of them more positively now" got 14% of the total votes and the result coming in last place with 3% of the votes is, "I think of them more negatively now." And with these varied votes came equally varied opinions.