Kate Middleton's Piano Talents In Surprise Eurovision Appearance Leave Some Viewers Unimpressed

The Eurovision Song Contest helped introduce the world to musical acts like ABBA and Olivia Newton-John. Even Celine Dion's massive Eurovision win kicked off her career. It is a competition unlike any other, particularly when it comes to scoring. Musical acts from across Europe, as well as some non-European acts, compete against each other with the winner determined by scores given by delegates from each of the countries, per The Independent. The acts are often over-the-top, campy, and can range from ballads to death metal, but it's not just about the best, most extravagant song.

Geopolitics can also play a part in the competition, like in 2022 when Kalush Orchestra, representing Ukraine, won the contest with their song "Stefania." Ukraine had recently been invaded by Russia, and there seemed to be clear political support when it came to voting for Ukraine's representatives as compared to just appreciation of the song itself, via The Washington Post. That's of course not to say that it wasn't a good song!

Usually the winning country then hosts the next year's Eurovision Song Contest, but as Ukraine is still in the midst of conflict with Russia, it was hosted in Liverpool instead, via BBC. Last year's winner Kalush Orchestra performed their award-winning song at the introduction of this year's grand final, and they had a surprise guest contributor on the piano — Catherine, Princess of Wales. Not everyone was impressed by her performance, though.